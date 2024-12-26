Two prisoners from the Antoni Asunción penitentiary center, located in the municipality of Picassent (Valencia), have been on the run since Saturday night, as confirmed to EFE penitentiary sources. The escape of the inmates occurred after the night count, which takes place around 9:00 p.m., and was brought to the attention of the security forces.

According to what the newspaper has also published ‘The Provinces’the prisoners, who were confined in module 2, managed to get out of their cells and escaped coming down with knotted sheets. Something that was possible thanks to the commotion caused by other inmates who were watching the soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid at that time. TVE advances that the hypotheses suggest that they would have used gym weights to deform the bars and be able to leave without difficulties.

According to the aforementioned media, after going down with the sheets they arrived at the door through which vehicles enter and leave the center. The prison officials did not notice that they were leaving, and It wasn’t until two and a half hours later, around 11:30 p.m., when they realized what had happened.

The two inmates, Sergio CD and David MGare Spanish and have criminal records. At this time they remain on the run and the Civil Guard maintains the search device active. This operation is led by the Judicial Police, although the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies are on alert, sources from the Government Delegation have informed EFE. An investigation has also been opened to clarify the facts.

Sources from the Acaip union (of penitentiary institutions) have told EFE that the escape of these two prisoners is a consequence of the security deficiencies of the Valencian prison, one of the oldest in the countryand reiterate the need for more staff at the center.