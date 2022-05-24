Are you a devoted card game player? If so, you must have come across or played Spider Solitaire. Grasping the strategies and rules of this game requires immense skill and patience. You cannot win the game without mastering the technique of arranging the cards in an ascending sequence to create relevant sets.

However, the game isn’t as straightforward as you would like it to be. It has its challenges, and you need to proceed with caution. While the game was initially introduced as part of the Microsoft Solitaire collection, it quickly created a name in the online gaming world. The card game has received a makeover in the online sector as it has transformed from a single-player game to a multiplayer game. Most online sites and apps allow players to compete against real-life opponents to create their place on top of the leaderboard. There are also apps and sites hosting regular multiplayer tournaments where you can participate to win cash prizes. Continue reading to understand the rules to play Spider Solitaire for the first time.

Different types of slots

In Spider Solitaire, there are four slots on the virtual game board.

The tableau is the main tab that typically consists of seven piles, but if you are playing a fast-paced, timed game, there might be four to five tableaus.

The foundation is where the cards must be transferred after you have arranged them in ascending order. When you transfer to the foundation deck, you score points.

The stockpile is the deck where extra cards are kept. Whenever you run out of moves, you can click on the stock to draw new cards so that you remain in the game.

Besides these, you will also find the undo and submit button on the game board. The undo button is used when you have played the wrong move and need to retrace your steps. You can move back one step and play a different card. On the other hand, the submit button is used to end the game mid-way because you don’t think the deck can be solved. So, when you exit the game early by clicking the submit button, you can get a timer bonus.

Rules for the different types of Spider Solitaire

The one-suit Spider Solitaire

The one-suit version is the easiest and prevalently played globally, especially online. This variant is ideal when playing a time-based game and competing against real-life opponents. All the cards belong to the same suit and color in this game. So, there’s no confusion about placing alternate cards. You can set the appropriate cards ascendingly and arrange them to win the game.

Even though the one-suit version seems the easiest, the game is quite challenging, and you have to master strategies to beat your opponent. The ease of all the cards belonging to the same suit and color comes in handy when participating in high-pressure tournaments. You would not want to waste your time thinking which color must be placed or which suit is available for play.

The two-suit Spider Solitaire

If you want to increase the difficulty level, you can consider playing the two-suit version. The game is played with two decks of cards; all the red cards are in a single suit, and all the black cards are assumed to be in another suit. Players need to quickly arrange the cards and transfer them to the foundation deck.

When you play the two-suit version, you have to arrange the cards according to their suit and remove the column from play once the cards are arranged.

The four-suit Spider Solitaire

In the four-suit version, players need to place single cards on another pile that has one less value. For instance, you can place 8 of any suit or the same suit on any nine.

As you can understand from the name, all the four suits are in play in this version. So, you have to arrange the cards according to their suit to create relevant sequences. If you have run out of potential moves, you can deal ten cards to each column by clicking on the stockpile. There must be one card in each of the columns.

In the same suit, you can move a group of cards descendingly. You can also turn over a face-down card in a column. Players can remove a descending sequence belonging to a single suit when the cards are arranged from King to Ace. Once the arranged set is removed, you will score points.

Tips & tactics to get you started

Spider Solitaire is a skill-based game. Regardless of which version you are playing, you need to sharpen your skills, learn the rules and observe your opponents. It takes time to master the game, and you cannot randomly place cards on top of each other to form sequences. Therefore, looking at a few of the strategies will help you get started and give you the confidence to beat your opponent.

Whenever possible, try to expose the hidden cards. Revealing face-down cards will increase your potential moves.

Start playing the game by removing fully packed builds.

Focus on emptying the piles as quickly as you can. When the piles or columns are empty, you can use them as temporary storage places for cards when rearranging them in a sequence.

So, beginners need to keep these in mind when playing Spider Solitaire for the first time. You have to try to learn new techniques, play enough practice games, and hone your skills.