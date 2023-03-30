He FC Barcelona continues with the duties in the highest Spanish competition; The league. The team of Xavi Hernandez will be present in Elche to play the day 27. It will be an interesting match, above all because the Elche It is very low in the table and the teams that have little to lose are capable of complicating the nights of the biggest teams or those that are better off in the table. According to the opinion of some, the competition would already be over and they would also win the culé team, but for Xavi and his team, nothing is over until it is over.
Xavi will not be able to count on some very important players like Pedro, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and possibly Ronald Araujo, coincidentally the names of the protagonists who have best impacted the culé game. Despite having important casualties, the míster culé will have to align the best he can and then we review the list of the 5 Barça players who could be key in the match against Elche.
The Pole has spent a series of days without being decisive in the area, in terms of goals. In order for the team to close with a flourish, ‘Lewy’ will have to recover his goalscoring quota with which he falls in love with his followers.
Another fundamental piece in Xavi’s Barça is the German goalkeeper Ter Stegen. It is known that he is in an incredible moment and that he has a long list of clean sheets with Barcelona. If he’s okay, his team will be too. He will be a fundamental piece against Elche.
Sergio Busquets is another fundamental pillar in Barcelona’s game. His ability to play and play with dynamism gives the team more opportunities to get closer to the rival area. He will be of vital importance against Elche and very surely if he is well, he will make the difference.
With the possible absence of Ronald Araújo in the defensive saga, the French defender will have to step up and show what he is made of. The team is counting on him and he could very surely make a difference.
And last but not least, with the intention of oxygenating the game and boosting the team’s output, Gavi will very surely be that player who contributes what is necessary for Barcelona to be able to beat Elche.
