TetrisThe movie which will be available on the Apple TV+ platform starting tomorrow, is the protagonist of a nice one clip in which the protagonist of the film, Taron Egerton, reveals why is the game called like that?.

“It’s the combination of ‘Tetra‘, which means ‘four’ in Greek, since all pieces are a variant of four elements, and ‘tennis‘” explains the character played by the English actor, who many know thanks to his role in the two chapters of Kingsman with Colin Firth and Mark Strong.

If you have read our review of Tetris, you will know that in the end the film did not drive us crazy due to some unconvincing solutions, but in any case it arises as a story capable of entertaining viewers.

The story of the birth of Tetris, in fact, can count on truly surprising implications and from this point of view, bringing it to the screen represents a great achievement in itself, which director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Noah Pink have managed to achieve in overall brilliant manner.