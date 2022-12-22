There is only one number left to close the category of the eight fifth prizes of the Christmas Lottery. And it is that the penultimate has already come out, at 12:31 p.m. this Thursday. The 36142 obtains the seventh fifth prize that leaves 6,000 euros to the holders of a single tenth and 60,000 euros to the series. Therefore, luckier will have been all those who decided to buy more than one ticket with these five figures. And it is that it is not the most common, since in general it is preferred to increase the probability of winning money by betting on other numbers. There is still a fifth prize to come out, follow the Christmas Lottery draw live to find out the last one.

At 09:00 the Extraordinary Christmas Draw began at the Teatro Real in Madrid, which concentrates all the attention of the day. The formal ceremony began with the balls falling into those two golden drums and they continue to go down through those trumpets. Only 1,807 balls fall into the hopper, which are divided between the 13 grand prizes and the 1,794 stones. To find out if you have won any of these prizes that the boys and girls of the San Ildefonso School sing, you have available the simple LA VERDAD search engine where you can check your tenths of the Christmas Lottery.

Although the prizes with the largest jackpot are the most desired and their numbers are the ones that star in the draw, especially the Christmas Jackpot, there are more ways to win money. The stones are also announced by the schoolchildren who provide the soundtrack to the raffle. Those thousand euros that you can listen to until approximately 1:00 p.m. correspond to what you get with the La Pedrea series, which translates into 100 euros per tenth. In addition, you have the option of getting up to 2,000 euros with the approximations or getting a refund of 20 euros and recovering what you paid for the ticket.

The Treasury also plays in the Christmas Lottery



The fifths are in the last step of the main category of prizes. An important aspect that must be taken into account when winning a prize is whether it has to be taxed. And it is that the Treasury also plays in this draw. From 40,000 euros, the Tax Agency keeps 20% of the total. Therefore, the winners of the first, second and third prize receive a lower amount. The fifth prizes are exempt from paying taxes and exactly 6,000 euros is what you will see in your bank account. The same happens if you take one of the two fourth prizes, the stone or an approximation.

Although the emotional meetings between winners and lotteries still take place in the administrations to celebrate that they have won a prize, many of the winners do not attend the celebration because they bought the ticket outside their place of residence or through the Internet. On the other hand, there are those who prefer to remain anonymous to flee from thieves and scammers who are eager to look for their new victim at the door of these establishments. At the doors of these lottery sales establishments, people can be found with succulent offers to buy the ticket from the winners with the aim of later laundering the prize money. The other reason it is kept secret is to keep as far away as possible new “friends” who appear just at times of great fortune. For this reason, experts recommend not raising suspicions and acting normally so that only those closest to you know the news.

Where can I collect the fifth prize money



Regarding the collection of the fifth prize money, you should know that you will not be able to do it in a State Lottery and Gambling administration because you can only collect small amounts that do not exceed 2,000 euros. In other words, only those graced with a stone, approximation or reimbursement can approach, who, in addition, have the facility of entering the boat through the Bizum service.

The 6,000 euros left by each fifth prize per ticket and the rest of the prizes must be claimed at the offices of the banking entities authorized by SELAE. Therefore, together with the tenth and your National Identity Document, you must go to the bank, which will deposit or deliver a check. A procedure that can be carried out one day after the celebration of the Christmas Lottery, that is, from December 23. Remember that you have up to 3 months to collect the money. If you do not do it within the term, the prize will remain with the Treasury.