Two Ukrainian sabotage groups (DRGs) were destroyed in the South Donetsk direction in the areas of the village of Sladkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the village of Levadnoe in the Zaporozhye region. This was announced on December 22 by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit in the areas of the settlements of Nikolskoye, Novomayorskoye and Novopol in the DPR. Konashenkov noted that this became possible thanks to the strikes of army aviation, artillery fire and the active actions of Russian troops.

“In just a day, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks were destroyed in this direction,” he added.

The day before, a RIA Novosti source reported that the Russian special services had prevented acts of sabotage in the Lugansk People’s Republic, which were being prepared by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi group Kraken. According to him, intelligence officers found a cache on the territory of the LPR, which the gang planned to use to carry out sabotage.

At the same time, the State Duma adopted a law on life imprisonment for sabotage. On November 14, Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the parliamentary commission to investigate the facts of interference of foreign states in the internal affairs of Russia, said that 21 acts of sabotage were recorded in 2022, while in 2021 there was only one.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

