Wednesday, December 14, 2022



The drums, the balls, the hopper and the rest of the elements that will take part in the Extraordinary Christmas Draw on December 22 have made their entrance this Wednesday at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where the draw has been held since 2012. The appointment It has taken place in other locations such as the Guzmán el Bueno State Lottery and Gambling headquarters or the Palacio de Congresos in Madrid.

According to State Lotteries and Betting (Selae), all the materials, which arrived early this morning, with the big drum at the head, have been located on the stage where the draw will take place.

The big drum, which occupied a preponderant place on the stage, is now ready to receive the 100,000 balls of the numbers that participate. It was manufactured in 2006, is made of an alloy of brass and bronze, and has a height of 2.64 meters, a width of 2.11 meters and an approximate weight of 850 kg. The diameter of the sphere is 1.58 meters.

It is accompanied by the small bass drum, the one for the prizes, made with the same materials and with dimensions of 1.60 meters high by 1.28 meters wide, with a sphere diameter of 0.74 meters and a weight of around 450 kg.

In an interview with Europa Press on the occasion of the arrival of the drums at the Teatro Real, the deputy director of the State Lottery and Gambling Game (Selae), Antonio López, has indicated that the drums date from 2011 “because the numbers changed” and has added that there is a reserve game, which was used previously.

The 100,000 number balls and 1,807 prize balls have also arrived at the Teatro Real (highlighting among all of them those for the first prize, the one popularly known as the Gordo, with 4 million euros per series). All of them are made of boxwood, with laser-engraved numbers and with the same weight (3 grams) and the same size (18 mm). Likewise, the hopper, the umbrellas and the rest of the materials remain in the Madrid Coliseum.

From this Wednesday until the early hours of December 21, all the elements that will take part in the Extraordinary Christmas Draw will remain on the floor minus sixteen of the Teatro Real, as Juan Antonio López has pointed out, where they will remain guarded under “strict” surveillance measures. and security 24 hours a day. On December 21 they will take the stage to finalize the final details.

Regarding the capacity restrictions for the day of the draw, the deputy director of the State Lottery and Betting Game (Selae), Juan Antonio López, has stated that “little by little”, although “not completely”, they are “lightening the things” after the years of the pandemic. “This year there will be an audience, always with certain security measures. It is going to be more similar to what all life has been », he underlined.

Regarding the controversies that have arisen in recent years on social networks, Juan Antonio López has assured that “everything is perfectly controlled” around the draw and there are no incidents beyond “any anecdote.”

As the deputy director of the State Lottery and Gambling Game has recalled, the Christmas Lottery Draw distributes 2,520 million in prizes this year. The issue is for 3,600 million euros, of which 70% is distributed in prizes. In other words, on December 22 the Christmas Draw will distribute 2,520 million euros in prizes.

Among the prizes distributed by the Christmas Lottery, the most anticipated prize on the morning of December 22 stands out, the Christmas Lottery, which will distribute 4,000,000 euros to the series. The second prize will be 1,250,000 euros per series and the third will distribute 500,000 euros to the series. “Christmas, without a Christmas raffle, would be something else,” he concluded.