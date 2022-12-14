Upstream, the previews and guests of the episode of 14 December 2022 Rete 4

This evening, Wednesday 14 December 2022, on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20, Controcorrente will be broadcast, the Videonews broadcast of in-depth journalistic analysis conducted by Veronica Gentili, edited by the editorial staff of Tg4, which deals with politics and main news and current events. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, December 14, 2022, of Controcorrente? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

The vice president of the Chamber of Deputies Fabio Rampelli and the mayor of Pesaro Matteo Ricci will be among the guests of Controcorrente this evening, 14 December. Among the topics of the show conducted by Veronica Gentili, which guests will discuss in the studio and in connection with services and investigations: the Qatar bribery scandal, the economic measures envisaged in the Meloni government’s budget maneuver and, in particular, the revision of the citizen’s income.

Where to see Upstream on TV and streaming

Where to see Controcorrente on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast today, Wednesday 14 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs.