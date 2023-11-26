The population of undocumented migrants in the United States It reached 10.5 million in 2021, according to an analysis by Pew Research Center. Among the states where they live the most are California, Texas, Florida and New York; However, that is not a secret for many. What is an unknown fact is that New Jersey and Illinois are other places where irregular foreigners live the most.

A study carried out by the aforementioned firm indicates that unauthorized immigrants in the United States represent 3 percent of the country’s total population. Additionally, 22 percent of the population was born abroad.

From there, data was taken to find out where the most established sites are and the metrics were as follows:

California – 1.9 million undocumented Texas – 1.6 million Florida – 900,000 New York – 600,000 New Jersey – 450,000 Illinois – 400,000

What countries do undocumented immigrants in the United States come from?



Now, regarding the geographical location where they come from, Pew Research Center, an organization dedicated to analyzing social problems, determined that most foreigners without legal documents are from Mexico. Although it was not specified how the study data was obtained, it should be noted that this company is recognized for its studies.

The majority of irregular migrants are in California.

“The number of unauthorized immigrants from Mexico living in the United States (4.1 million in 2021) was the lowest since the 1990s. Mexico accounted for 39% of the country’s unauthorized immigrants in 2021, by far the smallest proportion on record,” the article read.

Then, these are the nations with the largest population of undocumented immigrants: