The Minister of International Cooperation of Qatar, Lolwah al Khater, and a delegation of officials from the Arab country entered the Gaza Strip this Sunday to analyze the priority needs for humanitarian aid, which is the first high-ranking international visit to the interior of the Palestinian territory since the start of the war seven weeks ago.

As Palestinian sources in Cairo confirmed to EFE, the delegation headed by Al Jater will hold meetings in Gaza with officials of the Palestinian Government and the United Nations inside the enclave, all within the framework of the four-day truce established between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas to allow the release of hostages and prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid.

In that sense, the source indicated that what Al Jater will seek is to establish priorities, analyze medical needs and look for technical mechanisms to increase the number of trucks that arrive daily in the territory. To date, no senior official from any country or institution had entered the territory since Israel began its retaliation against the enclave after the terrorist attack it suffered on October 7.

Humanitarian aid trucks.

Several leaders, including the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, have approached the border of the Gaza Strip with Egyptthe only passage into the enclave that is not controlled by Israel, but they have remained on the Egyptian side of the divide.

Before entering Gaza, the Qatari minister held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Social Solidarity and vice president of the Red Crescent, Nevin al Qabbaj, in which they discussed formulas to cooperate and coordinate the delivery of supplies and aid from Qatar to the Palestinians from Gaza, according to a statement from the Egyptian ministry.

On the other hand, in a video broadcast by the social network an Israeli bombing during the conflict.

“We are very happy to see you, may Allah give you patience and reward, you give the best examples of courage, firmness, patience and faith, we learn from you, may Allah protect you,” the minister assured the correspondent, according to the clip of about 30 seconds posted by Hamza Dahdouh, an Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza.

During the last two days there has been a truce in Gaza that has allowed the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Palestine, mostly women and children. The parties agreed this week, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, to exchange 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinians held by Israel, during four days of truce, and the entry of 200 trucks of humanitarian aid daily into the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian pause may be extended if Hamas agrees to release at least ten captives per day, in exchange in any case for the release of three times as many Palestinian prisoners.

