Real Madrid has won the European Super Cup after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0. Here we leave you the 1×1 of the players:
Courtois (7): The season starts the same way it ended last. He was shot twice clear in the first half and dealt with them with no problem. In the second half he had no intervention thanks to the dominance of the team.
Carvajal (8): He played a remarkable game. It is noted that he has physically become the best Carvajal. He was a lung throughout the game on the right wing. He took several hits in split plays but came out unscathed in all of them.
Praise (8): It is normal that Ancelotti does not want to move him. He is still the leader of the defense. He was very attentive in all the plays where Madrid suffered from behind. He was the player who opened the scoring with an empty goal shot from a corner.
Soldier (9): Imperial. He’s back very quickly from vacation. He was very good in the air and very strong in the cut. His ownership will be guaranteed throughout the season. Mili is one of the pieces of the backbone of Real Madrid.
Mendi (8): He made it clear again that he is the best in the world in his position defending. Ferland is a wall, and one of the reasons why Real Madrid won the Champions League last year. Physically he is a privileged player. Ancelotti has another reason not to put Rudiger in the eleven.
Casemiro (9): Very serious game from the Brazilian. He looked very good physically, he was in all of them. He had one chance where he shot the crossbar with his left leg. The competition that he is going to have with Touameni is going to make the best Casemiro come back.
Kroos (8): He played very comfortably. As soon as Madrid had space, Toni directed the entire game. He is a fundamental player in the team’s ball exit. The youngsters are going to have to give a lot of level if they want to take minutes from the German.
modric (7): He was the player who shone the least in the Real Madrid midfield. He was late in appearing in the game and we couldn’t see the best Modric. He was substituted for Rodrygo after 65 minutes of the match.
Valverde (9): His game was a definition of what his football is. He struck again and again down the right flank and reached all the assists. He physically was seen as far superior to his rivals. With spaces he is a differential player. He left the field to give entrance to Camavinga.
Benzema (8): After the break we were able to start seeing Karim. In the first half he couldn’t get in contact with the ball and even so he had a clear scoring chance and left one for Vini on a plate. The moment he was free he showed why he is going to win the Ballon d’Or. He made it 2-0 with the help of the goalkeeper.
Vini Jr. (8): He has not shone in the preseason, but he has reached the first round of the year in the best way. Details of being a more mature player were seen. He showed once again that he is the best striker in the world with Benzema. He gave him the 2-0.
Rodrygo (sc): He entered replacing Modric. He had very good actions on the right wing.
Camavinga (sc): He entered replacing Valverde. He hardly had any prominence.
Rudiger (sc): He entered replacing Carvajal.
Tchoameni (sc): He entered replacing Toni Kroos.
Ceballos (sc): He entered replacing Vinicius.
