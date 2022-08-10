Real Madrid has not failed in the first date of the year. Ancelotti’s team had no problem getting through the match, but we could see both sides of it. In the first 45 minutes it was one, and after the break another. Madrid showed that they need to play with spaces. Without spaces it was a team that hardly created dangerous occasions. Eintracht Frankfurt planned a slow game, with a five-man defense to try to slow down the white team’s possession of the ball and they succeeded in the first half hour of the game, until Benzema’s first came. Tactically, Madrid showed that it is one of the most hard-working teams in the world. The whites dominated the match that the referee blew the whistle to start. Except for two sporadic occasions, the German team could not create any danger.
In the first half, Alaba’s goal came from a corner kick. And after the break the game began to be a monologue. Real Madrid did not concede anything to Eintracht and due to insistence Benzema made it 2-0 where we were once again able to enjoy the best striker in the world. Vini Jr in a ride of his own reached the bottom line and put a ball to Karim where he could define at will. Ancelotti has made it clear that he has a team to fight for everything. The feeling that Real Madrid leaves behind as a team is very good, but the feet must remain on Earth. It is an important title but against a team that comes from receiving a 1-6 against Bayern Munich.
