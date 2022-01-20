The 1×1 of the Barça players:
Ter Stegen (6): he could do absolutely nothing against Iker Muniain’s goal. In the last dangerous play before the break, he took a prodigious hand to a header inside the area. Stop of pure reflections.
Jordi Alba (3): the Basques’ first goal came from Jordi Alba’s side. Nico Williams “retired” the Spanish side in a race in which the explosiveness of both was demonstrated.
Piqué (7): Since Xavi arrived, he has taken an important step in his hierarchy within the defence. He has been one of Barça’s best players for a few games. In the first half the match was stopped twice for medical attention. His great game was tarnished because he could not get the second goal of the Basque team off the line.
Araújo (6): his matches are usually unquestionable. As usual today he hasn’t made any mistakes, but he has shown some weakness in some moves where he doesn’t usually do it.
Dani Alves (5): his first half is pretty bad. He improves what Barça has on the bench, but several precision errors, an attribute that has never been bad for him, could have cost his team dearly. He assisted Pedri in the second culé goal.
Busquets (7): It is a very complicated game for Badía’s man. Barça’s midfield has been very sacrificed today, but despite this he has had stretches in which he has been one of the best of the team.
Gavi (6): Xavi has preferred to place the good Gavi in the left profile and Pedri on the right. In the first few minutes they were somewhat lost, but as a result of Ferran Torres’ goal they dominated the midfield, winning the match.
Pedri (8): more of the same for the man from Tenerife, who in each intervention shows how much he has been missed by the Camp Nou. One minute after the referee whistled for the end of the match, he tied the game and sent it to extra time. The man carries over.
Jutglá (5): very imprecise in the final meters. In recent games in which Luuk de Jong has played in that position, the team has enjoyed more support and precision in first-touch offloads.
Ez Abde (6): quarrelsome and participative. He is the player that Xavi hopes can replace Ousmane Dembélé as a catalyst for this team.
Ferran Torres (9): There is no better way to make your debut with your new team than by scoring a great goal from the corner of the area for the entire squad. Great match for the Valencian that begins to win the hearts of the Catalans.
Nico (7): the new Barça first-team player came on at half-time for Ez Abde. The Catalan coach’s idea was to accumulate more players in midfield, and it worked out well for him. Much of the second half was clearly dominated by the culé team thanks to this idea from Xavi.
Ansu Fati (6): entered to try to sentence the game. He left good details. He left injured in tears.
De Jong (6): he entered with a great desire to show that he can continue to contribute to this team and that his idea is to continue at Barcelona for many years. A pass from him that fell too short could have cost his team dearly.
Destination: SC
Braithwaite: SC
