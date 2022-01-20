Barça was eliminated from the Copa del Rey in a match that stood out for the bad news that reached the culé club regarding injuries and discomfort. Both teams offered a great match that ended with a victory for Athletic, maybe fair or maybe not, but we must highlight the incredible physical display that both teams showed.
The game was a real swing of emotions that began with a great goal from Iker Muniain in the first minute of play. After a stretch of dominance by Athletic, Barcelona began to enter the match and Ferran Torres made his debut with a great unattainable goal for the goalkeeper of the Basque team.
With 10 minutes to go, Iñigo Martínez put his team ahead, who already saw themselves in the next round, but they did not know that Pedri, the extra time man, would tie the match on the last play.
So far, everything was good news for the culé club, which was not expecting what was coming. As soon as extra time began, Ansu Fati requested the change due to injury. Minutes later Pedri noticed discomfort and talked to Xavi about being substituted. Just before the extra time break, Jordi Alba committed a penalty that was more than clear, which Iker Muniain converted.
The second part of the extension was a mere formality. The Barcelona players, exhausted, saw how it was impossible to come back from a match that had become too uphill.
What happened in the first ninety minutes is the way to go. But perhaps many culés, if not all, wish that Pedri had never tied this game.
