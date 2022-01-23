Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, the 16th Umm Al Quwain Festival of purebred Arabian camel races was launched today in Al Libsa Square.

The festival, which lasts for 4 days, includes the categories of facts, stories and broadcasts, and many prizes were awarded to the winners of the competitions, including 17 symbols, 74 cars and cash prizes over 102 runs. The races began in the morning period with the Sun Al-Haqaiq competitions for a distance of 4 km, where the mounts ran 20 runs for the group “Abkar and Jaadan”. Zaabi. In the third round, “Al-Wasmiya” starred by Khalfan Rashid bin Saif Al-Shawi Al-Ghafli, while the fourth round was won by “Hamlool” by Muhammad Khatam bin Muhammad Al-Shamsi.

“Al-Reem” by Sultan Ali bin Masoud Al-Marri topped the fifth, and “Mayas” by Ibrahim Ali bin Shatit Al-Wahaibi in the sixth round, in the seventh round, “Shahiniya” by Hamad Ali Saeed bin Loumieh Al-Ketbi, and “Akrash” in favor of Ali bin Muhammad Al-Ghafli imposed his control in the eighth, while The ninth round goes to “Dama’a” by Salman Ali Balrashid Al Ketbi, and the tenth round goes to “Julmud” by Muhammad Hamad bin Muhammad Al-Hatili Al-Marri.

The evening period witnessed 16 games of “Abkar and Ja’dan” for a distance of 3 km, including 10 runs for the age of the truth for the elders and six for the age of the truth for the group. The results of the first places in the evening races came.. The first half: “Al-Hada” for the Al-Gharafa camel – Al-Mudmar Salem Amer Al-Madhooshi. The second half: “Symbol” by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa – Al-Mudmar Nasser bin Mushait Al-Marri. The third half: “Profits” for the camel of Al-Gharafa – Al-Mudhamar Salem Amer Al-Madhooshi. The fourth half: “Struggle” for the Al-Gharafa camel – Al-Mudmar Salem Hammer Al-Madhooshi. Fifth round: “Sayyaf” for Hajen Al-Gharafa – Al-Mudmar Salem Amer Al-Madhooshi. The sixth half: “Spoils” for the Al-Gharafa camel – Al-Mudmar Salem Amer Al-Madhooshi. The seventh half: “Hamlula” of Saih Al-Salam’s camel – Al-Muhammad Saeed Muhammad bin Murshid. The eighth half: “terrifying” by Souad Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad bin Khalid bin Ahmed Al Thani – Al Muammar Ali Amer Al Jahafi. The ninth half: “Gravity” for the Al-Gharafa hybrid – Al-Mudhamr Salem Amer Al-Madhooshi. The tenth half: “The Deeb” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla – Al Mudmar Absi Khalfan Balshawi Al Ghafli.