Poker of Roma who beat Empoli 4-2 at Castellani scoring 4 goals in 13 minutes in the first half, arriving in the best possible way at the break. Protagonist of the challenge Abraham scored twice on 24 ‘and 33’, on 35 ‘the third goal by Sergio Oliveira, by Zaniolo on 37’ the fourth goal. In the second half, the Tuscans scored with Pinamonti in the 55th minute, Bajrami made the defeat of the home team less bitter in the 72nd minute. The ranking sees the Giallorossi rise to 38 points, while Empoli stops at 29 in their third consecutive knockout within the friendly walls.