Queensby Sonia and Selena, that divaby Melody… The songs of the 16 participants of the Benidorm Fest 2025 have already reached the platforms of streamingand some of them in video clip format.

It was this Wednesday when RTVE showed the previews of all the songs on Twitter, which could be heard in full on its official website. But, finally, this Friday they all landed on music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and YouTube.

In fact, on the Google platform, some of the songs who opt in 2025 to represent Spain in May at Eurovision They were published with a video clipas Bad feministfrom Startle Girl, or kiss meby Carla Frigo.

1. Carla Frigo – ‘Kiss Me’

2. Celine Van Heel – ‘The House’

3. Startle Girl – ‘Bad Feminist’

4. Daniela Blasco – ‘Uh nana’

5. David Afonso – ‘Cheap Love’

6. DeTeresa – ‘The Sorrow’

7. Henry Semler – ‘You Don’t See It’

8. J Kbello – ‘VIP’

9. K!ngdom – ‘I like you’

10. Kuve – ‘Crazy About You’

11. Lachispa – ‘Fed up with crying’

12. Lucas Bun – ‘I write to you in heaven’

13. Mawot – ‘Raggio di Sole’

14. Mel Ömana – ‘I’m a Queen’

15. Melody – ‘That Diva’

16. Sonia and Selena – ‘Queens’

