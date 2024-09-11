Hoffenheim and the Bayer Leverkusen They face each other on the third day within the Bundesligain a match that promises to put the maximum demands on two teams that aspire to the top positions in the standings and that need a victory this weekend to stay ahead from the start.
The break is over for the FIFA date and back in Germany, the super Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso wants to put his first league defeat in more than a year behind him; however, he will face a Hoffenheim who wants to improve on last season’s performance, but has not managed to unify all the signings made in the summer.
This is a big game with a reserved forecast, so below we leave you with all the information so that you don’t miss a thing: possible lineups, how to watch it live and via streaming, possible lineups and more.
City: Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Date: Saturday, September 14
Schedule: 15:30 (Spain), 7:30 (Mexico) and 10:30 (Argentina)
Stadium: Rhine Neckar Arena
This Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen match, in Spain It can be followed live on the DAZN channel.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
RB Leipzig
|
2-3 D
|
Bundesliga
|
Jena
|
1-0 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Mönchengladbach
|
2-3 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
2-2 (4-3) V
|
Super Cup
|
Betis
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Frankfurt
|
3-1 D
|
Bundesliga
|
Holstein
|
3-2 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Kickers
|
2-2 (3-5) V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Fulham
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Ipswich
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
For Hoffenheim it is essential to mention that they have signed a Brazilian U-23 defender during the FIFA Date. This is Artur Chavezwho comes from Viseu in Portugal.
In addition, they recently elected a new president. Jörg Albrecht He was chosen to lead the team after Kristian Baumgärtner had to resign due to medical complications, so the team has a new boss at the helm.
As if it were not necessary to emphasize it, during the FIFA Date Jonathan Glao Tah confirmed in an interview that he will not renew his contract with the Bayer LeverkusenThe 28-year-old defender is wanted by several European clubs and it is now clear that he will not be staying at Leverkusen next season.
Xabi Alonso was also nominated for the FIFA Coach of the Year award at the gala, but here he is competing with greats such as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.
Hoffenheim: Oliver Baumann; Tim Drexler, Anton Stach, Kevin Akpoguma; Pavel Kadeřábek, Grischa Prömel, Dennis Geiger, Alexander Prass; Andrej Kramarić, Adam Hložek, Marius Bülter.
Bayer Leverkusen: L. Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, P. Hincapié, E. Tapsoba, Granit Xhaka, Robert Andrich, Arthur Augusto, A. Grimaldo, J. Hofmann, Florian Wirtz and V. Boniface.
Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen. Although they have not yet found the overwhelming rhythm of last season, the Xabi’s Leverkusen is on the right track and the last defeat vs. Leipzig It could have been avoided. There is no reason to believe that they could lose to a Hoffenheim side that has had a turbulent and troubled start.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about the European leagues
#Hoffenheim #Bayer #Leverkusen #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply