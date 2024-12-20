He Betis Deportivo receives the Sevilla Atlético this Friday at the Luis del Sol sports city. A match marked by the recent breaking of institutional relations by Sevilla with the green and white club. The sanction imposed on the youth players Isaac Romero, Juanlu and Carmona It has caused relations between both Sevillian clubs to explode. In this way, no representative of the Sevilla entity will sit in the box tonight.

In sports, the green and white subsidiary receives the eternal rival in this small derby in a slump of results. And it is that Arzu’s team has gone four days without winninghaving lost three duels and tied the last one against Marbella. Even so, the Betic team holds a magnificent third place thanks to the great streak of results with which the season started. A completely different situation from that of Sevilla Atlético, since Jesús Galván’s team is weighing down the category and occupy relegation positions. The Sevillistas have gone up to nine games without winning, and last week they managed to break this dark dynamic with a narrow victory against the Atlético de Madrid B.

Both subsidiaries want to end the year with better feelings and will do everything they can to take the three points. He Betis Deportivo plays at homebut with a large number of players in the first team dynamics. And it is that Germán, Manu González, Mateo, Jesús Rodríguez, Dani Pérez and Assane They were at the disposal of Manuel Pellegrini yesterday in the duel against Helsinki. For its part, Sevilla Atlético will face this small derby without Collado, but with the doubt of whether it will be able to count on García Pascual and Manu Buenowho have been training with the first team all week.

Looking at the statistics does not offer much idea about the future of this duel, since the last three small derbies have ended in a draw. Betis Deportivo has only lost at home twice (0-1 in 2011 and 0-1 in 2022). For its part, Sevilla Atlético has won two of the last four matches at home.









Where to watch Betis Deportivo – Sevilla Atlético?

The small derby can be seen on RFEF TV and also on RTVE Betis DTT, starting at 8:30 p.m.