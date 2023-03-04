Qatari money has changed the history of Paris Saint-Germain. The French club has gone from being one more in the fight for titles to being the giant of the country. Led by Al-Khelaifi, the Qataris have poured billions into the club to create a star-studded, transfer-heavy squad to dominate France and conquer Europe, a goal they have yet to achieve.
We haven’t included too many players who have recently arrived as we still have to give them a chance to show their qualities.
Undoubtedly, they have succeeded with many signings to make the leap in quality, but not everything has gone as expected. There are footballers who failed in the Parque de los Príncipes.
10. Diego Lugano
Diego Lugano arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, with the recently arrived sheikh. They paid 3 million euros for him. It was a failure. Season and a half in which he only played 34 games. He went on loan to Málaga, also Arab-owned, and later went to West Bromwich Albion as a free player.
9. Mohamed Sissoko
Sissoko’s story is very similar to Lugano’s. The pivot arrived at PSG after triumphing in Valencia, Liverpool and Juventus; They paid 8 million for his signing. After a season and a half, he was loaned out to Fiorentina. He returned and, before the competition began, PSG terminated his contract. He spent half a season without a team, until he signed for Levante.
8. Milan Bisevac
Random signing of Valenciannes. Hardly anyone knew him when he arrived at the club and they still didn’t know who he was when he left. A seen and not seen. A season in Paris. a seen and not seen.
7. Goncalo Guedes
Gonçalo Guedes appears on this list because he never had a place at PSG, however, the operation was positive. He arrived in Paris for 30 million euros in the winter market and, the following summer, he went on loan to Valencia. The Chés signed him for 40 million euros.
6.Kevin Trapp
The German goalkeeper was a starter for PSG for several seasons. He never became a goalkeeper with enough level to be a starter in a Champions League team, and even less for a team that wants to aspire to win the orejona.
5. Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon arrived at PSG in one of the last adventures of his career with the aim of finally winning the Champions League. The Italian showed that he no longer had the sufficient level to be such an important goalkeeper. In less than a year he ended up leaving again for Italy.
4. Hatem Ben Arfa
Hatem Ben Arfa, a lot of quality but very little head. PSG signed him for free with the aim of recovering that midfielder who dazzled at Olympique de Lyon. After two seasons, he got tired of trying.
3. Abdou Diallo
The Sheikh disbursed 31 million euros for a player who has never come to settle in the team. He does not have the sufficient level to be part of the ranks of the Parisian team.
2.Gregorz Krychowiak
PSG signed Grzegorz Krychowiak from Sevilla for 27.5 million euros. He only played 19 games and chained two assignments. He went to Lokomotiv Moscow for 12 million.
1. Jesé Rodriguez
The worst signing in the history of Paris Saint-Germain, with or without sheikhs. They paid 25 million euros to sign the pearl of Real Madrid. He never performed at a good level and he was talked about more because of off-sport controversies than because of the little he stepped on the grass.
