Buses | HSL: About 70 percent of the bus traffic is run on Saturday, the situation is better on Sunday

A negotiated solution was found to the labor dispute in the bus industry on Friday. At the weekend, some of the trains will still not run, but traffic should return to normal on Monday.

Bus industry the strike ended on Friday, when a negotiation result was reached between the parties to the labor dispute.

Chairman of the Automotive and Transport Industry Employees’ Union (AKT). Ismo Kokko said late on Friday that the employees of the industry will return to work as soon as possible, but during the weekend some of the shifts will not be run.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) communication expert Tapio Tolmunen told HS on Saturday morning that a total of about 70 percent of the bus traffic will be driven on Saturday.

On Sunday, an even larger proportion of bus routes will probably take place, because there is less traffic, Tolmunen states. Traffic will return to normal on Monday at the latest.

HSL’s Route Guide is said to be working better than in previous days, but the information is still not completely up-to-date.

WEDNESDAY the bus strike that started was supposed to last until Friday of next week, unless the parties could have agreed on a time before then.

The strike had time to affect both local traffic and long-distance bus lines throughout the country.

In the capital region, the lines operated by the companies affected by the strike covered more than 90 percent of the bus traffic in HSL’s area. However, on the first day of the strike, approximately 25 percent of the bus routes were eventually run.

Labor dispute The parties were AKT and the Association of Automotive Employers (ALT).