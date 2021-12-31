The Oloclip web portal has made a list where he relates the quantitative and qualitative analysis of the contribution of different footballers to their teams so far this season. In this way, it evaluates who are those who have fulfilled the least in relation to what was expected.
The Artificial Intelligence development and implementation company has carried out a study to assess the players who have had the least impact and worst performance in their different teams in Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. The conditions were that the players surpassed the 800 minutes of play in domestic competition and a value of 40 million euros. The names are as follows:
The Atlético de Madrid defender is valued at 61 million euros and has played 868 minutes this season. He has been seen as a starter in 10 league games, all of them since the start, and he suffered a muscle injury at the end of November.
The French striker for Atlético de Madrid is valued at 42 million euros and has played 895 minutes this season. He has been seen in 16 LaLiga games, three of them as a Barça player, being a starter in 15 of them. He has scored three goals and two assists, but has not played since the middle of the month due to a muscle injury.
The Tottenham Hotspur English forward is valued at € 92 million and has played 1,266 minutes this season. He has been seen in 16 Premier League matches, starting 15 of them, signing four goals and one assist. You have scored in the three most recent.
The Italian left winger for SSC Napoli is valued at € 49 million and has played 1,128 minutes this season. He has been seen in 15 Serie A games, 14 of them as a starter. He has signed four goals and four assists. He has recently had injury issues and has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Nigerian center of Leicester City is valued at 42 million euros and has played 1,136 minutes this season in the Premier League. He has been seen in 13 Premier League matches, all of them completed from start to finish. It has been left out of the call three times.
The multifaceted Spanish player from Atlético de Madrid is valued at 62 million euros and has played 1,120 minutes this season in LaLiga. He has been seen in 13 games, all of them as a starter, although two weeks ago he was injured in the gluteal area. Has provided assistance.
The German attacker from Chelsea is valued at 75 million euros and has played 908 minutes. He has been seen in 14 Premier League bets, starting 11 of them and contributing two goals and two assists. He has not played since the middle of the month due to COVID-19.
The Brazilian striker Manchester City is priced at 52 million euros and has played 1,138 minutes. He has been seen in 16 Premier League matches, starting 14 of them and contributing two goals and eight assists.
The German goalkeeper of FC Barcelona is valued at 62 million euros and has played 1,518 minutes. He has been seen in 16 LaLiga games, only missing the first two when he finished recovering from his knee operation. He has conceded 19 goals and has been able to leave a clean sheet three times.
The Slovenian goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid is valued at 76 million euros and has played 1703 minutes. He has been seen in 18 LaLiga matches, playing every minute of it. He has conceded 22 goals and has left a clean sheet five times.
