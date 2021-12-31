TAusende Brexit supporters celebrated a lavish party in front of the Palace of Westminster when the UK formally left the EU at the end of January 2020. The transition period ended a year ago, and shortly before that, London and Brussels agreed on a free trade agreement on Christmas Eve 2020. “Get Brexit done” – Prime Minister Boris Johnson had kept his promise. Now, a year later, there is overwhelming disillusionment.

Six out of ten Brits recently said in a poll by Opinium that Brexit went worse than expected. A sign of disenchantment even in the Brexiteers’ camp is the resignation of David Frost as Brexit Minister, who got stuck in negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland problems over months.

Brexit left the hardest mark on trade statistics. The free trade agreement promises companies duty-free trade in goods with the EU, but they have to submit customs declarations, origin documents and other certificates for food. Foreign trade collapsed in January 2021, but this was also due to the corona lockdown. “In the meantime, trade has partially recovered from the massive slump, but a minus remains,” says Ulrich Hoppe, head of the German-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) in London. Many smaller German exporters have left the British market entirely because they shy away from the several thousand euros in extra costs caused by the bureaucracy. According to estimates by economists, trade between the EU and Britain has been depressed by a total of around 15 percent since the Brexit vote in 2016, says Hoppe.

Supply chains at the limit

In the new year there is a threat of an exacerbation of the customs problem. On January 1, 2022, the UK will begin to tighten controls on imports from the EU. So far, simplified declarations of goods at the border have been possible. A third of importers are not properly prepared for the new customs formalities, shows a survey by the Institute of Directors. “The supply chains are already at their limit,” warns Hoppe.

However, some of the bleakest Brexit prognoses have also turned out to be exaggerated. There were no long truck jams at border crossings. The imminent recession predicted by some opponents of Brexit in 2016 also turned out to be a false warning. The lights did not go out in London’s financial center either. Instead of the projected tens of thousands of job losses, banks have so far only relocated 7,400 jobs to EU centers, which is a small single-digit percentage of all jobs in the London financial sector. However, Corona has slowed down some job relocations. In the longer term, the migration could continue, especially if the EU regulators restrict British banks more strongly.

Recovery from the recession

The labor market on the island is in surprisingly good shape at the end of the second Brexit and Corona year. The 2020 recession with the economy slumped by 10 percent did not trigger mass unemployment. This year, the island’s economic output recovered by almost 7 percent, supported by the successful vaccination campaign. For 2022, big banks like HSBC predicted an increase of almost 5 percent.

However, there is a shortage of staff everywhere, and Brexit has exacerbated the shortages. The trade complains about the shortage of up to 100,000 truck drivers, to which the exodus of tens of thousands of Eastern European drivers has contributed. Other industries, slaughterhouses and farmers are also complaining loudly. The government wants to attract more highly qualified immigrants. The slogan “Take back control” – regain control of the border – was one of the most powerful of the Brexit campaign. However, Interior Minister Priti Patel does not manage to bring illegal boat migration across the English Channel under control.

Although the majority of Britons are dissatisfied with Brexit, according to surveys, there is no clear majority in favor of a return to the EU. In the Opinium poll, 51 percent said they wanted to stay outside the EU. “The country was divided in 2016 and it still is today,” says election researcher John Curtis. The Brexit dispute, however, has given way to the heat and sharpness. “Brexit is through for the vast majority,” says Chamber of Commerce boss Hoppe. “The British have accepted that and are now proceeding pragmatically.”