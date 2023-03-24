We are just over half of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament entering the first FIFA Date of the year and for this reason we can see which are the best national prospects in Mexican soccer.
Currently in Liga MX there are very good Aztec soccer players and therefore, they are the most valued in the market, for this reason in the following list we present the most valuable players according to the specialized portal transfer markt.
He is living the best moment of his career, he is currently competing at the top for the individual scoring championship, being a benchmark for the Águilas and the Mexican team.
One of the best right-backs today, a fundamental piece of the Tuzos in their recent success and at the age of 24 he already went to his first World Cup in Qatar 2022, in addition, he is being watched by several national and foreign clubs.
In recent months, ‘ponchito‘ has increased his level considerably and is already an immovable starter for the Gang and a fundamental piece of the midfield, at the age of 28 he has finally received his opportunity to represent the Mexican team.
He ‘Pocho’ Guzman At 28 years old, he is currently a benchmark for the Sacred Flock and recently he was with the Tuzos, being a three-time Aztec football champion.
Another of the most outstanding midfielders in Mexican soccer in the last two years is the player from La Pandilla, louis romo 27 years old, being a starter in his team and a recurring player in the national team.
The 25-year-old left back for the Tigres UANL is the fifth most expensive player in Mexican soccer, this being the highest point of his career.
At 27 years of age, Luis Chavez He was the best player in Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the last year has been the best of his career so much so that his departure to Europe has been rumored soon and he is the best player in Tuzos today.
The 26-year-old player from Rebaño Sagrado is one of the best Aztec attackers in recent years, he has been one of the best elements at the national team level and is one of the benchmarks for the rojiblanco team.
One of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer in the last year, ‘Charlie‘ is tied and he is also the most expensive player at 26 years old.
The 23-year-old midfielder from the Tuzos de Pachuca is currently the most expensive Mexican in Mexican soccer, he came very close to going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but in the end he was cut.
