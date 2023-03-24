James Rodriguez He has become one of the footballers who has generated the most controversy in recent years with the Colombian National Team, the ’10’ was one of the most targeted by the press after the elimination of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

But in recent months, the Colombian has managed to regain his confidence and football level after his frustrated passage through the Qatar Star League. This season, the lefty He has played 18 games, where he has scored 5 goals with the jacket of Olympiacos of the Greek Super League.

James Rodríguez is excited about his call-up

The Colombian star is warming up for what will be a new challenge with the tricolor shirt, the man from Cucuta hopes to recover that football that delighted the fans of the Colombian National Team so much in the era of Jose Nestor Pekerman.

James has become one of the fixtures in the calls for Nestor Lawrence who fully trusts the talent of the 31-year-old player, who is one of the references of the coffee team.

Venezuela vs. Colombia. In action, James Rodríguez (10).

“The team is in formation and within that formation there is a replacement that we want to happen, naturally and to be consolidated,” the coach said Thursday. Nestor Lawrence at a press conference.

Despite being one of the players who takes the spotlight due to his importance in the group, James is confident of bringing the Colombia selection to the top of international football. In the previous duel against South Korea, the cucuteño uploaded a publication in instagram with an exciting message.

Match against South Korea

The Colombian National Team for Seniors He is finalizing details for what will be his friendly game against the South Korean team. The tricolor team will face its second preparation duel this year, thinking about what will be the start of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The team led by the Argentine coach Nestor Lawrence landed this Wednesday in Ulsan, the city where the commitment will take place and has already reconnoitered the pitch of the stadium Ulsan Munsu Football.

Possible formation of Colombia

The friendly game against South Korea will start this Friday, March 24 from 6:00 in the morning, For the commitment, Lorenzo is expected to send a mixed starting XI to the field with James captaining the ‘ship’.

Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Mateus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal, James Rodríguez ©; Rafael Santos Borré and Jhon Durán.

Harold Yepes

