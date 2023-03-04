On Saturday 11 April 1959 Indro Montanelli boarded a carriage of the train which, from the Central Station of Milan, would take him to Florence. He made sure they didn’t recognize him: he didn’t want nuisances before and during the trip. He needed to concentrate and, above all, he didn’t admit that anyone noticed his anxiety and pre-game tension. He went down to Tuscany, sent by Corriere della Sera, to tell the match of the year: Fiorentina-Milan.