WC skiing | “Bile-Teemu’s” mouth broke into a smile about Iivo Niskanen’s stories and other things: “It’s been terribly unaccustomed to smile”

Finland’s head coach Teemu Pasanen was happy about the success of the Finnish relay team. He had no time to celebrate the medal.

3.3. 22:27

Planica.

Finland head coach of the national skiing team Teemu Pasanen is such a stone-faced guy that Iivo Niskanen appointed him In an interview with Yle “To Bile-Teemus.”

This time, however, Pasanen’s mouth was in a grin when he listened to Niskanen’s tubing in the interview area of ​​the Planica ski stadium after Finland’s sensational relay silver.

Pasanen’s expression became a bit serious when it was his turn to answer the questions. It was clear that the medal was a big deal for the head coach as well.

“I haven’t really used to smile, but now I’m in a good mood,” Pasanen admitted.

Finland’s previous relay medal was from the 2009 World Championships in Liberec. Success was tasted after a break of 14 years.

“This medal has been chased with these three experienced men [Niskanen, Hyvärinen, Hakola) monta vuotta. Pari kertaa olemme olleet lähellä, neljänsiäkin. Tämä lämmittää mieltä”

Pasanen oli onnellinen hiihtäjien puolesta ja tietenkin tyytyväinen myös valmennuksen onnistumisesta. Viestimitali mittaa koko joukkueen laatua.

”Kaikkien pitää onnistua”, Pasanen korosti.

Maajoukkueen valmennusryhmä ja erityisesti päävalmentaja saa ottaa ansiota siitä, että valitsi joukkueeseen 20-vuotiaan Niko Anttolan ja sijoitti hänet vieläpä viestijoukkueen ankkuriksi.

Pasanen kertasi Suomen strategian: viestin avanneen Ristomatti Hakolan piti hiihtää vaihtoon kärkiryhmässä ja Iivo Niskasen repiä toisella osuudella eroa Suomen pahimpiin kilpailijoihin.

”Se onnistui. Ja sitten Perttu ja Niko [Anttola] really good skiing on the free sections.”

When Anttola landed second on the finish line, Pasanen’s stony face betrayed him.

“Well, I guess I vented a little. There was a smile and there was ventilation. That’s how long medals have been chased”

However, Pasanen denied that the lack of medals would have caused pressure. He said that a fact is a fact, and differences are measured by a clock.

Pasase and the other coaches didn’t have time for parties, at least not yet. After the race, there was a women’s 30 km team meeting on Friday evening and then two hard race days.

“This is raw work.”