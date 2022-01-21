Have you ever wondered what goes through a person’s mind before reaching the end of their life? The thanatologist Diana Cuadros explains what a person feels before they diethese are the most common regrets that people reproach themselves on the threshold of death, which can also be valuable tips for living to the fullest.

Through a video on her TikTok account (@tanatologa_diana), the expert in thanatology shared the findings of a study conducted by an Australian palliative care nurse, who conducted an analysis of the “greatest remorse and regrets that the human being has before passing away“.

These are five regrets that people usually feel before their death, which Diana Cuadros shared with her own reflections on the importance of taking advantage of the present.

1. Courage to live

The thanatologist explained that one of the questions that someone most often asks before dying is: “Did I really do what I really wanted or what others expected me to do?“, thus calling into question the motives behind the actions that defined his life.

2. Don’t work so hard

The excess of work to which we give ourselves for much of our lives usually causes regrets at the end. The specialist commented that dedication to work is so great that many times we forget to enjoy the little things in life.

“We forget to be able to enjoy the small details and things that life gives us,” he mentioned in his TikTok video.

3. Not expressing my feelings

According to Diana Cuadros, it is very common for people to feel remorse before they die for not having expressed their feelings in life, so they often look for their loved ones to express their love for them or ask for forgiveness.

“Sometimes before dying or a person who leaves at any moment, goes to run to his son or his mother to ask for forgiveness, to tell him that he loves him, try to demonstrate that feeling in that short period of time you have before you die“, he explained.

4. Stay in touch with my friends

The thanatology expert assured that friends are also a very important pillar in life, because people need to be sociable and be with their friends, since “they also provide great support.”

The lesson that this point leaves us would be that you have to take the opportunity not to lose contact with friends and take the time to go out with them and share experiences, because then it will be too late.

“The human being needs to be sociable and be with friends because they also provide great support, so what she wanted to say here is that you should never lose that contact with your friends, always if you can go out and socialize and be with them and share“, he exposed.

5. Be happier

The thanatologist stressed that this is one of the strongest regrets in people before they die, because they wonder if they have really been happy In their lifes.

For this reason, he advised that we should all ask ourselves daily if we are happy, and if the answer is no, find a way to achieve that happiness by drawing up a list of goals.

“I think we should ask ourselves every day if we are really happyand if someone says no, I’m not happy doing this, then we have to put on a target list that lead to that goal that is really going to make you happier”, he mentioned.

In conclusion, Diana Cuadros reflected that this study leaves us with the valuable lesson of taking advantage of our time spending more time with friends, expressing our feelings, asking for forgiveness if necessary, and above all loving the people who are with us, because we never know When will we stop being here?

“At some point we are all going to leave this world, but based on these regrets and this study that was done, I think we can try to make the most of time with friends. I know that work is super important, but also give ourselves space to us and enjoy those details, ask for forgiveness if you have to ask for it, give love to the people who are now with us enjoying this life that we have now”, concluded the thanatologist.