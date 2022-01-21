Joaquin Correa’s stop will be longer than expected: there is talk of an absence of 30/35 days and Inter risks finding themselves short in attack, where currently only Lautaro, Sanchez and Dzeko are available.

IDEA CAICEDO

–

And then in society we think about a low-cost operation, able to stop the emergency. A profile that fully meets the requirements is that of Felipe Caicedo, currently at Genoa but until last season at Lazio with Simone Inzaghi, who has always appreciated him. The operation would be closed on the basis of a loan.