Thailand | At least four dead in shooting in southern Thailand

In the south At least four people have died in a shooting in Thailand’s Surat Thani province. According to local media, the suspected perpetrator is still being sought.

The local police have told news agency AFP only the number of victims, not the details of the case.

According to media reports, the shooting took place in the afternoon local time in the Khiri Rat Nikhom area near the home of the former village leader. The area is located about 600 kilometers south of the capital Bangkok.

in Thailand many guns are owned, and there have been numerous incidents of violence in the past year.

One of the most devastating occurred in October, when in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, a former policeman stormed a kindergarten and killed 36 people, 24 of whom were children.

Last month, three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting in Phetchaburi province.