According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, promising vaccines may be ready to vaccinate against serious diseases, including cancer and heart and immune disorders.

Medicine has made remarkable progress in its endeavor to develop vaccines against these diseases, while experts say that scientists have benefited from the “ordeal of Corona”, so they accomplished in a period of 12 to 18 months what would have required 15 years in normal circumstances.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Paul Burton, said he expects these revolutionary treatments to be ready in no more than five years.

And this company, which developed a vaccine against the emerging corona virus, had started developing potential vaccines against tumors of various types.

“We will be able to develop that vaccine, and it will be very effective, which will help protect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions,” Burton said.

He pointed out that the company is moving forward in developing special vaccines aimed at addressing various cancerous tumors around the world.

And he mentioned that some types of infections that affect the respiratory system may also benefit from the vaccine, so that people avoid infection with influenza and other harmful infections.

And he added that developing treatments based on what is known as “messenger RNA”, may help treat diseases that are still intractable to this day.