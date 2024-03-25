With Palm Sunday, which commemorates the moment when Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem when all the people praised him with songs and palms, Holy Week began. But the most important days of the most relevant commemoration for Christians are still missing, and In different cities in Texas, the schedules for masses and the Stations of the Cross have been announced.

In Dallas, each year the Cathedral National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe holds different celebrations to commemorate Holy Week, many of which are held in Spanish, considering the large number of Latinos who live in the area. In general, these are the planned activities:

Tuesday the 26th. At 5 PM the Chrism Mass will be held, in which several priests gather to carry out the blessing of the oil that is then used all year for the sacraments.

Holy Thursday. The Last Supper Mass will be held at 7 PM, it is the time when the last hours that Jesus spent with his apostles are remembered.

Friday the 29th, Good Friday. A mass will be held at 11 AM in English, and at 12:30 PM in Spanish. At 7:40 PM the Stations of the Cross will begin and at 8:30 PM the Rosary of Solitude will be prayed.

Saturday March 30, Saturday of glory. Starting at 8:30 PM there will be a vigil commemorating the resurrection of Christ.

Sunday the 31st, Easter Sunday. Several resurrection masses will be held, in English at 8:00 AM and 12 PM and in Spanish at 10:00 AM, 2:00, 5:00 and 7:00 PM

Holy Week commemorations in other Texas cities

Dallas will not be the only city in Texas where different commemorations for Holy Week will take place. Next, we leave some of the most important events that will take place in San Antonio and Houston:

Sunday, March 31, Resurrection Sunday. At the San José Mission Church, in the city of San Antonio, you can attend the mariachi mass. At 12 PM the mass will be performed with a mariachi choir in Spanish.

Also in San Antonio, you can go to mass at the San Fernando Cathedral, located in the heart of downtown, this is the oldest religious community in Texas that gathers around 5,000 people every weekend. Easter days offer a different experience to commemorate the resurrection of Christ. Masses in Spanish will be held at 8 AM and 12 PM

