Next Tuesday, March 26, Germany and the Netherlands will face each other in a friendly match in preparation for the Euro Cup, which both will play next summer. The spectacle is guaranteed on paper, with two impressively talented squads that can provide a great football match to the viewer. For its part, Germany comes to this match as host of the Euro Cup, so it has not had to play a qualifier and has been playing friendlies long before the rest of the teams. They have just beaten a France by two goals that appears to be very strong, so, and with the new coach above all, Naggelsman, this Germany is now very scary.
On the other hand, the Netherlands team, a team that has been very highlighted in recent tournaments with the exception of the last World Cup, has a lot to prove in this Euro Cup, and beating the host at home three months before the tournament is played, It's a good way to let them know how serious they are.
Germany and the Netherlands are two absolutely historic and very important teams at an international level in terms of football. From Germany we know the mythical phrase that “Football is 11 against 11 and in the end Germany always wins”and Holland, how can we forget about the “Mechanical orange” or players like Cruyff who changed the understanding of football as it was known.
Aside from a friendly, their last matches were for Euro Cup qualifiers or for the new Nations League, but they had not met in a match of real importance since the group round of the 2012 Euro Cup, where the Germans would take the victory by 1-1. 2.
On the other hand, and if we want to go to the jewel in the crown, the confrontations in the World Cup, the reigning competition in this sport, there have only been three confrontations between them, the last in 1990, and furthermore, one of them was the final of 74 that Germany took 1-2 too
|
Games played
|
Germany
|
Ties
|
Netherlands
|
Four. Five
|
12
|
17
|
16
