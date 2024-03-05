After The United States requested the Supreme Court's decision in the dispute over the application of SB4, the new Texas immigration lawthe highest authority manifested and decreed a period in which the application will remain suspended. This measure will remain in place until the final ruling is given.

Since his treatment, The legislation, which was promoted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, generated a lot of repercussions. The regulations establish that illegal entry into the southern state becomes a state crime. Beyond the penalties and punishments that are applied to the transgression, the controversy lies in the fact that Texas, without intervention from the federal government, could decide on immigration status of those who enter the United States territory.

For this reason, beyond the approval, The legislation is being discussed in the judicial sphere and its application has not yet begun.. After Austin federal judge David Alan Ezra agreed with the Joe Biden administration's claim and blocked the application of the law, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Texas's appeal. However, there was a week in which The regulations are suspended so that the Supreme Court can take charge of the case if he considered it so.

The Supreme Court temporarily suspended Texas immigration law

After it was confirmed that the highest American judicial authority will take the case, Judge Samuel Alito issued an administrative suspension that blocks the law from taking effect until March 13as stated cnn. This was done with the objective that the lawyers take that time to analyze the situation and express themselves.

This does not represent any intention or any type of prediction about which way the Court's ruling may go. The measure, which grants just over a week without the regulations being applied in Texas, was simply a resource so that the necessary time could be taken before the final decision.