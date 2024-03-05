A company dedicated to the provision of vehicle maintenance and repair services recently launched a job offer online for its headquarters in Alvarado, Texaswith the essential requirement of knowing how to speak Spanish and the possibility of earning up to US$31 per hour of work.

Ample benefits, in addition to the juicy salary it offers, can be obtained from the available vacancy that the Texan company published a day ago. The offer indicates that it is a full-time job, from Monday to Friday, although it may require overtime on weekends, and is aimed at the position of diesel technician.

He The main requirement of the vacancy is to know how to speak native Spanishalthough it also indicates that must have an advanced level of English, and the mode of work is one hundred percent in person, so you must reside in the area. In addition to the above, there are certain points about the job that you should know before applying to decide whether or not to apply through the Simply Hired website.

The company warns that They will only hire people with five years of previous experienceknowledge in the use of power tools, automotive diagnosis, mechanics, transmissions and diesel engine repair and a valid driver's license.

The website through which the company posted the available position is SimplyHired. See also State aid after Covid, money to Ferragni and Fedez. Finished funds also to VIPs

Details of the job offer in Texas

The company that posted the vacancy is a small business in Alvarado, Texas, that seeks to provide five-star service to its customers, and offers training in the first months of work. In the description they indicate that the contractor must diagnose, repair and maintain the diesel systems of the vehicles.

Among the different responsibilities that the person must fulfill take the job are the following:

Perform routine maintenance and inspections on diesel engines and equipment, along with ZTR and Powersports equipment. Clutch repair and rebuild. Repair and re-equipment of transmissions. Use diagnostic schematics and equipment to identify and resolve problems. Use power and hand tools to complete repairs. Maintain accurate records of all repairs and services performed.

The application then indicates that it also offers dental insurance, employee assistance program, employee discounts, life insurance, paid time off and vision insurance.