The sound of shots being fired inside Allen Premium Outlets also reaches outside, causing panic and causing people to flee the mall immediately. Yesterday afternoon, around 3.30 pm, a man in a black combat uniform wearing a bulletproof vest, holding a weapon of war, began shooting at people who were walking a few meters away from him. Nine dead and seven wounded. The killer was killed by an agent who intervened on the spot. The reason for the massacre is unknown at the moment



00:25