Military Training | Finnish reservists are sought-after military trainers in Ukraine

The diverse group from the starting level is taught how to handle a weapon, basic combat methods and first aid. “With the basic knowledge of Int, you can go very far here,” says the founder of the educational association.

In part there is no military training of any kind, while others have already been to fight at the front. Such is the range for the Ukrainians who are trained on site by volunteer Finnish reservists. There are also those who have learned from the Soviet era and those whose motivation is a little lost.

“But there are more of the gang who are involved in the fun and really want to learn”, tells STT the organizer of Finnish education Lion Defense Team – the founder of the association Tomi Hiltunen.

The association has been operating since last autumn, but Hiltunen calculates that he has been involved in organizing the training of around 5,000 Ukrainians over the course of a good year.

According to him, particularly active students are those who know that they will soon be going to the front.

“They ask a lot of questions, brainstorm ideas, adopt things in teaching situations and are otherwise fully involved,” Hiltunen describes.

He commented on the talks about the weak starting level of Ukrainians by stating that Ukraine is a big country with large and rapidly built armed defense forces. Because of this, there are regional and group-specific differences in training.

Who are the Finnish military trainers then?

“We have an evp group (former regular personnel of the Defense Forces) and reservists of all ages, the youngest in their twenties and the oldest in their fifties,” says Hiltunen.

With there are also Finnish healthcare professionals giving combat first aid training, they are also active reservists.

“We want to keep the level of education high,” explains Hiltunen.

Those training military skills are required to either have previous activity in National Defense training (MPK) or, for example, belonging to the provincial forces. This ensures that the backpack has updated skills and enough repetition. The younger ones benefit from fresh memories of military service.

“Finland has good military training. With the basic knowledge you get at Inti, you can go very far here,” says Hiltunen.

A uniform training background guarantees that a training team of 4–6 people can be fairly quickly on the same page with regard to how and what kind of training is given to Ukrainians in about a week.

“It’s mainly basic training, that is, we talk about first aid, safe handling of weapons, the movement of groups and troops, and basic combat methods.

In addition to the familiar doctrines of conscript service, the Finns train in the use of drones for reconnaissance.

However, you can’t always stick to advance plans. Indeed, 80 students may show up at the training place instead of 40, and for example the handling of a weapon may be in demand, even though the group should have already received basic fighter training.

“We try to be flexible. You always have to adapt, but when the country is at war, we want to do everything we can,” says Hiltunen.

Leo So far, the Defense Team has trained members of the volunteer Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces and the National Guard, as well as the Border Guard of Ukraine – not, for example, soldiers of the actual army. Finns are classified as “unofficial volunteers” in Ukraine.

“Informality limits where and whom we can train. The border guard and the national guard have been good partners for us, and the feedback has been very positive. Both of these participate in combat missions alongside the armed forces,” says Hiltunen.

There has been enough demand for the training. Four different training events have been marked on the May calendar.

Confession has also become the commander of the armed forces, among other things, from the official body of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyin in the form of a merit badge awarded in March. However, the Finnish association’s constant concern is having enough money.

“The biggest slow-down is the resource side. There are no suitable, reliable vehicles and no money to pay for diesels and the like to move the trainers and the humanitarian team around,” says Hiltunen.

So far, the association has reimbursed the trainers’ travel expenses and accommodation, but it has not been possible to pay per diems, for example. Fortunately, there have still been enough voluntary departures.

“Of course, it would be good if some kind of compensation could be paid. Now the activity is limited to how much someone’s savings and vacation days last for being here. There would be enough to do,” says Hiltunen.

He emphasizes that the association uses funds judiciously and reasonably, and does not, for example, pay for restaurant dinners or leisure expenses. Even when traveling, the cheapest option is preferred.

Official Finland is involved in supporting the military training of Ukrainians in Britain and Poland through, among other things, the EU. Hiltunen says that he is working to find out whether Finnish trainers operating in Ukraine could also receive some support from the Finnish government.

Hiltunen points out that, as far as he knows, the Finnish trainers working in the official training projects mentioned above are partly reservists.

“We are also active reservists, which means that we can basically provide the same level of training. Now quite a lot has already been done with small resources, but it has come from our own pocket and from what has been collected for the association,” says Hiltunen.

According to Hiltusen, the obstacle so far has seemed to be the fact that an official request for educational support from a higher official Ukrainian authority would be needed in Finland. However, the official channels are slow in Ukraine, even though the feedback received by Finns has been excellent and there is a demand for the activity, Hiltunen says.

Ukrainians’ own resources for military training are partly limited by the fact that professional soldiers have been more or less stuck in frontline responsibility since the beginning of the war. The size of the armed forces has also grown enormously since February last year.

Military training in addition, another side of the Lion Defense Team’s work is humanitarian aid. Every car bringing trainers from Finland to Ukraine is crammed full of aid supplies. The target is, among other things, an orphanage located near the border with Belarus.

“They have had to move to the basement due to constant air alarms, and there is a wet dirt floor. We are trying to improve their situation,” says Hiltunen.

High-quality medical supplies are also exported to Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, for example, you see a lot of cheap copies of tourniquets. Several of them have already broken during training. No one should have to risk their life on something like that,” says Hiltunen.