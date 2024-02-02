Are you looking for a job? Finding a job opportunity when you don't have much previous experience can be complicated. However, you should from time to time alternatives arise. If you speak Spanish and English and live in Carrollton, Texas, you could apply to a vacancy that offers an annual salary of up to US$90,000.

Pool maintenance company Poolwerx has posted a vacancy for Carrollton, Texas to find the right person for the pool cleaner position. For this job, whose salary is budgeted between US$45,000 and US$90,000 per yearthey are looking for someone without experience, since the company offers training.

Whoever is selected for the position of pool cleaner must perform various maintenance tasks on the pools on the route assigned to them. Additionally, you will need to check the balance of the chemicals and ensure that the pool or spa is in optimal condition. All previous, providing excellent customer serviceresolving your doubts and anticipating your needs.

Among the benefits listed in the vacancy published on the site Simply HiredPoolwerx highlights that it is a full time job, Monday to Friday. Additionally, they list:

Paid training. Excellent promotion opportunities. Vehicle and tools provided by the company. Higher starting salary.

In addition, the company promises excellent working conditions and a work culture focused on people's well-being. “A career at Poolwerx offers you all the opportunities that come with working for a successful, established brand. And you will also get the real connection, energy and the team spirit of a growing local company“, indicates the advertisement.



Requirements for the position



To apply for the pool cleaner vacancy, which offers a monthly salary of close to US$7,500, you must meet some requirements imposed by Poolwerx. Among which they list:

Have a valid driver's license. Be 21 years old or older, for vehicle insurance purposes. Be able to load up to 22.6 kilos. Have some experience in customer service. Be bilingual.

If your application is selected to continue in the process, You will need to provide your Department of Motor Vehicles registration.

How to apply for a job in Texas?



To apply for the position of pool cleaner for the company Poolwerx, in Carrollton, Texas, you must meet the above requirements. The job application can be submitted through the site Simply Hired, which will send the franchise your resume, as well as your contact information. Once your profile is in the hands of the human resources team, it will be analyzed and, If you are chosen to continue with the process, they will contact you.