Trial of Greta Thunberg, the activist was acquitted of the charge of resisting a police order. “Not guilty” ruled a British court together with four other co-defendants. They had been accused of failing to comply with police orders during a climate protest in London. District Judge John Laws, the BBC reports, ruled that the conditions imposed on the activists were “so unclear as to be illegal”. Consequently, those who “did not obey did not commit any crime”.

The facts date back to October 17 when 21-year-old Greta Thunberg was arrested in front of the InterContinetal Hotel, in the luxurious Mayfair district of London. The activists showed up in front of the hotel and the police ordered them to allow people to pass. But, as the judge found, the main entrance to the hotel was accessible and no evidence was produced of obstruction to the movement of private vehicles or emergency services by a “peaceful, civil and non-violent” protest.

Together with Greta, two activists from the Fossil Free London movement and two from Greenpeace were acquitted. The protest was directed at oil industry executives attending the Energy Intelligence Forum inside the hotel.