The attack took place in the town of Uvalde, about 130 kilometers from San Antonio. | Photo: Reproduction / ABC News

At least 21 people died on Tuesday (24), 18 children and three adults (one of them a teacher), in a shooting that took place at a school in the city of Uvalde (Texas, United States), in which the shooter also died.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott explained at a news conference that the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, entered Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, which is about 130 miles from San Antonio.

Shortly afterwards, Romas, who lived in Uvalde, was shot dead by police officers who had moved to the scene of the shooting, Abbott added.

The White House reacted quickly to the tragedy and its spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter that US President Joe Biden was informed of the “horrific news of a Texas elementary school shooting”.

The Uvalde School District had previously reported on Twitter that there was an “active” shooting at Robb Elementary School and that security forces had moved into the area.

Abbott pointed out that there are reports that the alleged perpetrator of the shooting would have shot his own grandmother before going to school.

“I have no further information on the connection between these two shootings,” said Abbott, who did not provide details on the health status of the gunman’s grandmother.

The governor added that, according to available data, Romas was an American and a student at Uvalde’s high school.