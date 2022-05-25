Wednesday, May 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life “I was married for 15 years to a man who could never have a laugh with a lot of humor” – That’s when a relationship lacks humor

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Humor can be so central to a relationship that a lack of it can lead to divorce. So it was with Ann, who was in her forties, and her husband.

Oftenwhen a theatrical evening with a spouse was meant for fun, Annia a little excited. When laughing, I didn’t feel completely liberated if my spouse was present.

Annia and now her ex-spouse were very rarely amused by the same things. Situation comics, common teasing and the expulsion of unnecessary seriousness with gestures or words are important to Ann.

#Life #married #years #man #laugh #lot #humor #relationship #lacks #humor

See also  NATO sees with 'cautious optimism' that Russia wants to maintain the diplomatic track
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Eliziane Gama defends 100% female 3rd way ticket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.