Atalanta has fallen further behind in the battle for the top places in Serie A. The club from Bergamo lost 2-1 at home against mid-engine Lecce.
Atalanta is still fourth with 41 points, but can be passed later on Sunday by AS Roma and Lazio if they manage to win their matches. The home team started with Teun Koopmeiners. Marten de Roon was absent due to a suspension and Hans Hateboer is injured.
Lecce took the lead in the fourth minute. Assan Ceesay fired from afar. Atalanta looked for the equalizer, but did not create great opportunities. Alexis Blin extended the visitors’ lead in the 74th minute with a striking header. Rasmus Højlund made it 2-1, but the home team could not come alongside.
