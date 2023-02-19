The influencer Sheyla Rojas revealed how difficult it was to get away from her son. In an interview on the Choca Mandros YouTube channel, he confessed little-known details of his life.

Sheyla Rojas She became one of the most recognized influencers in the world for her work with well-known international brands, as well as for her trips to various places. The former reality girl currently lives in Mexico with her partner, ‘Sir Winston’, after moving away from the conduction of “You are in all” However, this has not been an important point for the press to stop following the steps her. This time, the popular ‘Shey Shey’ was in an interview with ‘Choca’ Mandrosin which many topics were discussed and one of these was the real reason why his son went to live in Spain with his father, Antonio Pavon.

Why did Sheyla Rojas decide for her son to live in Spain?

Sheyla Rojas revealed that he had to let his son go to live in Spain with his father, Antonio Pavón, because the minor was growing up and needed a more fatherly figure. Although, for the ex-warrior, his offspring will always be her baby.

“My son was already older, younger, he was at the stage where he needed a bigger image, more of a father than a mother… because, for me, he is my baby,” Sheyla Rojas said at first.

Sheyla Rojas revealed that her descendant will always be her baby. Photo: Composition LR/America TV Capture/Broadcast

How did the drastic change affect Sheyla Rojas?

Sheyla Rojas He confessed that he did not have a good time when he moved to Mexico, since he asserted that he had to make great sacrifices, such as leaving his family life, friends and work projects to start from scratch in a new territory.

“I remember that sometimes Luis had to give me some sedatives to rest and sleep. It was a very drastic change. I left my son, my friends, my family, I left everything. I was with my son 24 hours a day, it shocked me a lot, but I knew deep down that things were getting better with time. I just wanted my son to be calm”, expressed the popular ‘Shey Shey’.

Sheyla Rojas stated that her partner’s emotional support was essential to face this change. Photo: Composition LR/America TV/Instagram Capture

How does Sheyla Rojas remember the time of “Leave me lame, if not, next”?

Sheyla Rojas broke her silence about the phrase that went viral due to leaks from some chats. “That song was banned, crossed out, I couldn’t listen to it, it even made me angry,” the blonde told “Choca” Mandros.

“In its first moment, it did affect me. It was a very stormy stage, now I’m over it, I’m over it”, added the former host of “You are in all”.