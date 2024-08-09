The Elusive Samurai It’s the shonen of the summer season. Each of the children who star in the series from the ancient period of Japan presents us with different abilities and personalities. Don’t you want to find out who you would be? What trouble would you get into?

The Elusive Samurai introduces us to the heir of the Hojo clan who is betrayed and turns Japan upside down. Our young protagonist is the only survivor of his clan, so he bears the responsibility of the country and the revenge of his family.

Our samurai is a specialist in escapes but he also has a voracious instinct for power that, if well fed, could manage a better future for Japan, which is why He is protected by a God who provides him with a childish retinue of vassals.

The Elusive Samurai It is a series full of adventure and comedy, We can follow the lives of children who are destined for great things. Dare to discover which character you would be next:



2 / 9 A couple of classmates are fighting in front of you, one of them hit the other, what do you do? 3 / 9 You didn’t do the presentation that you promised you would have ready a week ago, there are five minutes left to present it, what are you doing? 4 / 9 In an RPG, what would you rather be? 5 / 9 How easy is it for you to trust people?

Ah, well, no, honestly I have a hard time.





People’s vibes are easy to read, it’s easy to tell if you can trust someone or not.





Hey, let’s see, you just have to have a beer and you’ll realize what kind of person he is.





EHH, one must trust everyone until they prove otherwise.





No, never, not at all, they always come up with something, it’s always better to be careful.



6 / 9 What would you do on a perfect day off? 7 / 9 Your best friend declares his/her friendship to you, but you don’t reciprocate, what do you do? 8 / 9 What is your favorite food? 9 / 9 Of the following: what would be your favorite activity if you had to do it at 5 in the morning all week?







So, what did you think? Do you think the result suits you? Tell me in the comments.

Source: CloverWorks

Where can I watch The Elusive Samurai?

The Elusive Samurai is available on the Crunchyroll platform, You can watch the broadcast of the series here. Remember that it is one of the most interesting releases of 2024. After the departure of the classic shonen that occupied big seats in Shuēisha, the emerging series begin to forge a new path and among them stands out The Elusive Samurai and Undead Unluck.

If you haven’t seen them, take a moment and you’ll notice the new motivations in the anime, are we leaving the time of dark shonen behind?

