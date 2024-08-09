Next September it will finally be available Dead Rising Deluxe Remastera remaster of the classic Capcom game from 2006. In addition to a visual upgrade and a couple of additions, This title will eliminate one of the mechanics of the original adventure, something that has not been to everyone’s liking.

In the 2006 release, players were able to take violent and sexual photos of female characters in order to gain additional experience. While it is still possible to capture the violence, blood, brutality and destruction found in this mall, The remaster has removed any benefits that are related to cleavage, underwear photos or any provocative angle of the female body.

While the player is still able to take racy photos, these will not offer any kind of reward.. There is no reason for this at the moment, and Capcom has maintained, and it is something that many would probably have discovered until the final release if it were not for the information from Famitsu. This decision was probably made because almost 20 years have passed, and the public’s sensibilities have changed, or at least that’s what Capcom receives.

We remind you that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 19. In related topics, you can learn more about this title here.

Author’s Note:

It’s interesting that the game still rewards the player for taking violent photos, with blood and things that can be considered disturbing, but the female body is out of place. It’s a case where there was nothing to fix. The original Dead Rising can be considered kitsch, this remaster doesn’t try to abandon this image at any point.

Via: Eurogamer