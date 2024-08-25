Vinicius Jr. is one of the best footballers currently playing and a serious candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Thanks to his great performances, the Brazilian Real Madrid attacker has attracted the interest of some of the most financially powerful teams in the world.
According to numerous reports, the Real Madrid player was approached this summer with an offer that was practically impossible to refuse to sign with Al Ahli. So far, the juicy proposal has not been accepted by either Real Madrid or Vini Jr.
However, according to recent information, the forward is keeping the door open for the future.
Vinicius is “happy and committed” to Real Madrid, but a report from ESPN indicates that he will make a decision at the end of the 2024/2025 season: stay at the Merengue club or leave for Saudi Arabia.
For the moment, the player and his entourage have postponed the possible renegotiation to extend his contract, which ends in June 2027. ESPN reports that Vinicius would not make a decision until the summer of 2025.
This summer, Real Madrid refused to negotiate with their star for less than the one billion euros stipulated in his release clause. This could change next year, as the Brazilian star only has a couple of years left on his contract.
Saudi Arabia’s offer includes an annual salary of up to 350 million euros, as well as being an ambassador for Arab football ahead of the 2034 World Cup. If the deal goes through, Vini Jr. would become the highest-paid athlete in the world.
