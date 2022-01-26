There Formula 1 confirmed the dates of the pre-season tests for 2022. The new season of the top category of motoring will open with three days on the track in Barcelona, in Spain, called “Pre-test”. Not being an official session, between the 23 and 25 February, Formula 1 made it clear that There will be no live broadcast of the event, there will be no race-style coverage and no traditional live timing on the site. Fans will be able to discover the best lap times only at the end of the day. It will go differently in Bahrain, between 10 and 12 March, as they will be “official pre-season tests”. Fans will be able to access the Sakhir circuit in Manama, there will be live television coverage and official live timing on the Formula 1 website.

Only four Formula 1 teams have so far confirmed the unveiling date of the new single-seaters, which will have a completely redesigned design by virtue of the aerodynamic revolution planned for the upcoming season. Aston Martin will unveil the AMR22 on February 10, followed a day later by McLaren in the MCL36. A few days later, Ferrari, which will show the Red on February 17th, and Mercedes, which will present the W13 on the 18th of the same month.

Date Event Site February 23-25 Winter tests Barcelona 10-12 March Winter tests Sakhir

F1 2022 World Championship

Date Grand Prix Circuit March 18-20 Bahrain Sakhir 25-27 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 8-10 Australia Melbourne April 22-24 Emilia Romagna Imola May 6-8 You love me You love me May 20-22 Spain Montmeló May 27-29 Monk Montecarlo June 10-12 Azerbaijan Baku June 17-19 Canada Montreal 1-3 July Great Britain Silverstone July 8-10 Austria Spielberg July 22-24 France Le Castellet July 29-31 Hungary Mogyoród 26-28 August Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 2-4 September Netherlands Zandvoort 9-11 September Italy Monza 23-25 ​​September Russia Sochi September 30-October 2 Singapore Marina Bay 7-9 October Japan Suzuka 21-23 October United States Austin October 28-30 Mexico Mexico City 11-13 November Brazil Interlagos November 18-20 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina