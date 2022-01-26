90% of the lawyers of the administration of justice in active service have supported this Wednesday the strike called to demand a salary adjustment from the Ministry, according to data provided by the Progressive Union of Lawyers of the Administration of Justice of Murcia (UPSJ). This organization called this strike day, which the Independent Association of Lawyers of the Administration of Justice (AINLAJ) has also joined.

The staff of lawyers of the administration of justice is made up, to date, in the Region of 133 professionals, of which 111 are active. Of them, according to data from the UPSJ, 102 have supported the day of strike.

About thirty are covering the minimum services that, explained María del Mar Garcerán, territorial delegate of the UPSJ, only affects cases with a prisoner, very urgent proceedings or cases of international child abduction, for example. The day of unemployment has resulted in the suspension of numerous trials and appearances and the paralysis for 24 hours of judicial auctions.

These civil servants – formerly known as court clerks – focus their demands on the recognition of their own collective bargaining and salary adjustments in accordance with the increase in the powers they assumed in 2009 with the reform of the Administration. This Wednesday they plan to concentrate in front of the City of Justice of Murcia.