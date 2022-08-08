On August 24, Tesla shares will suddenly be only 30 percent of their value overnight. Currently, the value of one share is $864, so that will be $288, although the price will change slightly. And yet nobody suddenly becomes a lot poorer. We explain.

Tesla is going to have a so-called stock split to do. In doing so, they triple the number of shares, making each share worth a third of what it is now. All shareholders get two more for each share, so they keep the same value below the line. Tesla says they are splitting the shares “to make share ownership more accessible to employees and investors.”

On August 17, the balance sheet is drawn up of who has shares and on August 24 that number is tripled, so that the value per share drops sharply. Unfortunately, it is not a whopper of a dip where you can enter favorably (although according to various experts that is not the way to go), but the shares are becoming more accessible.

Tesla is heading for two million cars a year

At another public shareholders’ meeting this week, Tesla announced the goals it has set itself. This year, the brand wants to achieve a total production of two million cars. The bestseller should be the Tesla Model Y from 2023. This year it is already the car that will generate the most turnover.