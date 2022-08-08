Genoa – At 5.45 pm Genoa will face Benevento at Ferraris in the first round of the Italian Cup. For the rossoblù it is the first match of the new season. Debut also for the new first jersey of the Castore brand.

The formations

No surprise in the eleven that the technician Alexander Blessin will send on the field against Benevento coached by Fabio Caserta. Between the posts is the Spanish Martinez who has now won the competition from Semper: he will be the starter this season. In the 4-2-2-2 chosen by Blessin, they start in defense from the first minute Hefti, Bani, Dragusin And Sabelli. Badelj And Frendrup are the two midfielders in front of the defense while there are in front of them Portanova right and Gudmundsson to the left. Forward new confirmation for the couple Tail-Ekuban.

Benevento on the field with 4-3-3. Compared to the day before, there is only one novelty for Mr. Caserta who sends on the field from the first minute Vokic instead of Farias. Improta and Forte complete the offensive trident.

